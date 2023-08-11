Polar Pilot Art Mortvedt ~ Maah Daah Hey Trail ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Matt Reviews "Sound of Freedom"

Friday, August 11, 2023 - Meet ND Native Art Mortvedt. Now living in Alaska, Art is back in the state to appear at a free presentation at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. His topic is “Polar Flight 90: ‘The Polar Pumpkin’ Cessna 185 Flights to the South and North Poles.” As a pilot, Mortvedt has been involved with polar expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctica for 25 years. ~~~ In an episode of Natural North Dakota, Chuck Lura takes us to the Maah Daah Hey Trail. ~~~ Venerable news director Dave Thompson is here for our weekly discussion of topics in the news. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Sound of Freedom.” He also reflects on the career of director William Friedkin, who passed away on Monday. Two of Friedkin’s famous films are “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection.”