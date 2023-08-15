Travels With Darley in ND ~ Shrimping in the Midwest? ~ Buckstop Junction Update ~ Historian Tom Isern

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 - Darley Newman, the host of "Travels with Darley," is back in North Dakota, filming in Bismarck, Carrington, and Fargo. Main Street visits with Darley during a stop at the Plains Art Museum. ~~~ Shrimping in North Dakota? Sounds crazy, but as we hear in a Harvest Public Media report, farming shrimp is happening in the Midwest. ~~~ The Buckstop Junction Hootenanny is coming up this weekend in Bismarck. The Missouri Valley Historical Society fundraiser will help support the historic town. Joining us to tell us more about the society, Buckstop Junction, and this week’s hootenanny is board member Vonnie Ereth. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “Happy as a Clam.”