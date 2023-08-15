© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Travels With Darley in ND ~ Shrimping in the Midwest? ~ Buckstop Junction Update ~ Historian Tom Isern

Published August 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 - Darley Newman, the host of "Travels with Darley," is back in North Dakota, filming in Bismarck, Carrington, and Fargo. Main Street visits with Darley during a stop at the Plains Art Museum. ~~~ Shrimping in North Dakota? Sounds crazy, but as we hear in a Harvest Public Media report, farming shrimp is happening in the Midwest. ~~~ The Buckstop Junction Hootenanny is coming up this weekend in Bismarck. The Missouri Valley Historical Society fundraiser will help support the historic town. Joining us to tell us more about the society, Buckstop Junction, and this week’s hootenanny is board member Vonnie Ereth. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “Happy as a Clam.”

Main Street