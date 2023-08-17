© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

"Wish You Were Here Ride" ~ BirdNote ~ Sue Balcom on Beneficial Insects ~ Essayist Jessie Veeder

Published August 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Thursday, August 17, 2023 - Mike Maples will be embarking on a 5-day, 1671-mile motorcycle ride through North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and back to North Dakota, traveling through 5 of the top 10 states with the highest suicide rates. The ride is in memory of Mike’s son and thousands of other Americans who have died by suicide. He joins us to discuss the “Wish You Were Here Ride.” ~~~ An episode of BirdNote takes a look at bird song, and how the tunes can vary over time. ~~~ Sue Balcom joins us for another episode of Main Street Eats. Today’s topic: insects. ~~~ An essay from the Veeder Ranch: “Rescue Mission.”

Main Street