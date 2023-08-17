"Wish You Were Here Ride" ~ BirdNote ~ Sue Balcom on Beneficial Insects ~ Essayist Jessie Veeder

Thursday, August 17, 2023 - Mike Maples will be embarking on a 5-day, 1671-mile motorcycle ride through North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and back to North Dakota, traveling through 5 of the top 10 states with the highest suicide rates. The ride is in memory of Mike’s son and thousands of other Americans who have died by suicide. He joins us to discuss the “Wish You Were Here Ride.” ~~~ An episode of BirdNote takes a look at bird song, and how the tunes can vary over time. ~~~ Sue Balcom joins us for another episode of Main Street Eats. Today’s topic: insects. ~~~ An essay from the Veeder Ranch: “Rescue Mission.”