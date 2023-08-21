Outdoors Writer Jeffrey Miller ~ The Pastime Club and Steakhouse

Monday, August 21, 2023 - Jeffrey Miller's new book is "Forever Towards the Sunrise: A Lifetime Lived in the Outdoors." It's a collection of more than 100 articles he's authored over the years. His work has appeared in a wide variety of magazines on topics including hunting, fishing, fur trapping and modern homesteading. He and his significant other Melanie live with their four children on the banks of the Sheyenne River near Kindred, North Dakota. ~~~ Pests that can kill many trees quickly can pose real economic dangers. Some Midwestern communities are now hedging their arboreal bets. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports. ~~~ In a Dakota Diners segment from the Great American Folk Show, Tom Brousseau takes us to the Pastime Club and Steakhouse in Marmarth, North Dakota. ~~~ Tom Isern has this week’s Plains Folk essay, “The Culbertson Ballads.”