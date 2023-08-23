On Location with Horticulturist Don Kinzler ~ Book Collector Kevin Carvell ~ Essayist Jessie Veeder

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 - For Don Kinzler, horticulture isn't just a career choice. It’s his hobby, his relaxation, his sport, his distraction, his leisure, and his quest. Main Street visits his beautiful flower garden. Don is the Extension Agent/Cass County Horticulturist ,North Dakota State University. ~~~ Kevin Carvell is a book collector, and a former political reporter for the Fargo Forum. Since retirement, he has superbly filled his time and his house in Mott, ND, with the largest collection of books about North Dakota and by North Dakotans. At an appearance Thursday at the Fargo Zandbroz store, Kevin will talk about North Dakota books old and new.