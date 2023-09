Monday, September 11, 2023 - We get an update from the North Dakota News Cooperative from reporter Michael Standaert. ~~~ We have a lot of sky in the state, and grain elevators. Organizers in Minot are taking advantage of those to create the largest public art project in the state - the Union Silos Public Art Project in Minot. Ashley Thornberg caught up with co-organizer Chelsea Gleich.