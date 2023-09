Thursday, September 14, 2023 - Company: The Radically Casual Art of Cooking for Others is the latest book from James Beard-award winning author and chef Amy Thielen. From working ahead to planning a menu, the book is full of tips for stress-free home entertaining. She's coming to Zandbroz on September 16. ~~~ Sue Balcom is here for this week’s Main Street Eats to talk about borscht.