National Geographic Photographer Ami Vitale ~ ND Penitentiary Podcast

Monday, September 18, 2023 - Ami Vitale, National Geographic photographer and founder of Vital Impacts is speaking at an upcoming symposium at Concordia College about the importance of image making and storytelling. We also visit with symposium organizer and English professor Scott W. Olsen. ~~~ Meet the producers and hosts of Chainz 2 Changed, a podcast recorded inside the walls of the North Dakota State Penitentiary. Zach Schmidkunz has been incarcerated for 20 years and is serving a 30-year sentence. Antonio Stridiron, known throughout the prison as "Dread" has been incarcerated for 16 years and is serving a life sentence. Both are also mentors at U.N.I.T.Y. Village, a restoring-promise housing unit for young adults between the ages of 18 and 25.