Preserving Indigenous Languages ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Review: "A Haunting in Venice"

Friday, September 22, 2023 - In the past decade or so, more and more indigenous language and immersion schools have been funded and built across Indian Country. Sir Timoti Karetu (Tim-o-tee Kay-reetu) is an elder of the Maori in New Zealand. He has made it his mission to revitalize indigenous languages around the world. He and a dozen other representatives recently visited the US on a 5 city tour. Special contributor Alicia Hegland Thorpe covered his stop in Bismarck. ~~~ Director of radio Bill Thomas gives us a preview of the new Friday program that begins next week. “The Middle,” hosted by Jeremy Hobson, will facilitate a conversation focused on overlooked but important voices. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here for our weekly news chat. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “A Haunting in Venice,” the latest film based on a book by Agatha Christie.