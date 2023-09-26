"The Middle" Dives into Middle America Politics ~ New Book Focuses on Government, Business, and The Free Market

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 - We're airing a new show on Prairie Public. It's called “The Middle.” Hosted by Jeremy Hobson, the show focuses on middle America and its often overlooked but important voices. The Middle will air at 3pm Central on Fridays. ~~~ Naomi Oreskes is the co-author of The Big Myth: How American Business Taught Us to Loathe Government and Love the Free Market. She’ll be in North Dakota next week, making appearances in Valley City, Fargo and Bismarck.