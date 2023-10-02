Author Dave Eggers ~ Public Defenders in North Dakota

Monday, October 2, 2023 - Author Dave Eggers is coming to North Dakota to talk about censorship and book banning. He's speaking in Fargo during a screening of the film "To Be Destroyed" on October 8. ~~~ An investigation by Lee Enterprises, shows public defenders in North Dakota and some other states have three times the caseload than new national standards recommend. News director Dave Thompson spoke with reporter Emily Hamer who works for the group’s Public Service Journalism Team in North Dakota. ~~~ In an episode of Birdnote, we hear that crows can learn to recognize individual people, which can have some consequences.

