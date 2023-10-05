The Ethics of Cryptocurrency ~ Plains Folk Essay ~ Sue Balcom on Salt

Thursday, October 5, 2023 - Jack Russell Weinstein joins us to preview this Sunday’s episode of Why, Philosophical Discussions about Everyday Life. From London, his guest will be Catherine Flick for a discussion regarding the ethics of cryptocurrency. Flick is a Reader in Computing and Social Responsibility at De Montfort University in Leicester, England. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern, The Buzz of Partridge. ~~~ Sue Balcom is here for Main Street Eats. Today’s topic is salt.