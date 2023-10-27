© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Gilby, ND: North Dakota City of the Year

Published October 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Gilby, a charming small town nestled 30 miles west of Grand Forks, has proudly claimed the prestigious title of "2023 North Dakota City of the Year." This coveted award is a testament to Gilby's remarkable achievements across various categories, showcasing the town's unwavering commitment to excellence and community. Main Street embarked on a journey to Gilby. There, we had the privilege of engaging in insightful conversations with prominent local figures, including Mayor Rob McLean, President of the Gilby City Council JoLynn Dickson, and City Council Vice President Kayla Elke.

Main Street
Stay Connected