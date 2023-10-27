Gilby, ND: North Dakota City of the Year

Gilby, a charming small town nestled 30 miles west of Grand Forks, has proudly claimed the prestigious title of "2023 North Dakota City of the Year." This coveted award is a testament to Gilby's remarkable achievements across various categories, showcasing the town's unwavering commitment to excellence and community. Main Street embarked on a journey to Gilby. There, we had the privilege of engaging in insightful conversations with prominent local figures, including Mayor Rob McLean, President of the Gilby City Council JoLynn Dickson, and City Council Vice President Kayla Elke.