Celebrating Bill Thomas, Insights from Dr. Timothy Downs, Poor Things

Join us as we revisit the highlights of 2023, featuring a special tribute to Bill Thomas, an exemplary leader who retired from Prairie Public after a remarkable 55-year career in public broadcasting. Dive into a comprehensive retrospective celebrating his contributions and legacy.

You can see a complete summary and transcript of our segment with Bill Thomas here.

Plus, we bring you an exclusive interview with Dr. Timothy Downs, the esteemed president of Minnesota State University Moorhead. Stay tuned for an insightful review of 'Poor Things' by our critic, Matt Olien.