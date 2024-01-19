Community Leadership, AI Innovations, and Nature's Wonders

Exploring Urban and Rural Alliances: Insights from Todd Feland, President of the North Dakota League of Cities, on the Role and Impact of City Leagues. ~~~ Dr. Tom Isern delves into the heart of the Plains with his essay, 'Leaping at the Chance for Romance.' ~~~ Unveiling the Potential of AI in Environmental Safety: Dr. Kuiar Tavakolian from UND investigates contamination and sanitation solutions, backed by a $7.6 million U.S. Army contract. ~~~ Film Critique: Matt Olien presents his review of 'Anatomy of a Fall.' ~~~ Discover the Enchanting World of Baby Finches in our latest BirdNote feature.

Interview Highlights with Todd Feland, President of the North Dakota League of Cities

Background of Todd Feland:

Todd Feland, a native North Dakotan from Mandan, has over two decades of experience in local government.

Currently serves as a city administrator in Grand Forks, with prior roles including public works director.

His career in local government was motivated by a passion for community service, starting post-flood in Grand Forks.

Role in the North Dakota League of Cities:



Feland discusses his journey to becoming the president of the board, involving nominations and elections at the annual meeting.

The board, comprised of leaders from various cities across North Dakota, represents small to large cities in all regions.

His term as president follows his service on the board for several years.

About the North Dakota League of Cities:



Established in 1912, the League is a non-profit representing over 350 cities, including park districts within city governments.

The organization's primary goals are representation, providing educational opportunities, and conducting research for North Dakota cities.

The League's founding purpose of unifying cities and facilitating information sharing remains relevant over a century later.

Strategic Goals and Initiatives:



Under the leadership of the new executive director, Matt Gardner, the League focuses on empowering local leadership and enhancing educational opportunities.

Preparing for local elections, legislative advocacy, and educational enhancement are current priorities.

Challenges Faced by Cities:



Larger cities confront issues like infrastructure, public safety, workforce development, mental health, and homelessness.

Smaller towns face challenges in attracting and retaining workforce, childcare, and sustaining economic development.

The League aids in addressing these issues through partnerships with state government and agencies.

Services Provided to Cities:



The League offers advocacy, education, policy development support, and research resources to member cities.

Membership is fee-based, with most North Dakota cities participating.

Upcoming Events and Programs:



Spring workshop focusing on city auditors and elected official training.

"If I Were Mayor" essay contest for third and seventh graders to engage youth in city governance.

Staff and Office Details:



The League operates with a small, effective team of four staff members and is located in Bismarck.

Staff roles include executive director, deputy director and staff attorney, membership manager, and communications and educational manager.

Economic Climate in North Dakota:



Feland notes North Dakota's strong economic performance post-pandemic, with population growth and thriving cities driving economic activity.

Sales tax growth indicates a robust economic environment in the state.

Recognition and Awards:



The League annually acknowledges outstanding city officials and cities for their contributions and achievements.

Leadership Exchange Program:



This program aims to mentor new city officials through experienced counterparts, promoting shared knowledge and successful governance.

Interaction with State Legislature:



The League plays a key role in lobbying and consulting with the state legislature on policies impacting cities.

It is recognized as a trusted voice for city governments in North Dakota.

For more information about the North Dakota League of Cities, visit ndlc.org.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

Our guest is the president of the board of directors of the North Dakota League of Cities, Todd Feland. Todd, thanks for joining us today. Well, thanks for having me.

Tell the folks a little bit about yourself, maybe your background.

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

Sure, well, I'm a proud North Dakotan. I grew up in Mandan, North Dakota, so I'm a proud Bandanite, and now I work for the city of Grand Forks, and I've been there for a couple decades now. I've been there as a city administrator for 10 plus years, and prior to that, I was a public works director for 12 years.

And so I've got a long tenure at the city of Grand Forks, sometimes thriving and sometimes surviving, but I've worked a long time in local government, which I have a lot of passion and love for. And I really started at the city of Grand Forks after the flood, and that's how I got my start there. And I've had a really great career and lots of love for Grand Forks and local government.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

Today, we're here to talk about your job on the North Dakota League of Cities. So tell us a little bit about how being selected as the president, how did that come about?

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

Sure, well, we have a terrific board, and the board is made up of the various regions. We have six regions throughout the state, from north to south, the east to west, small cities, larger cities. Over the last several years, I've served on the board and eventually made my way to become the president, so you gotta get nominated, and then at the annual meeting, you get voted in.

And so I did conclude somebody's previous term, and then in September, I got another full one-year term. So it's a terrific board made up of various cities across the state, and also elected and appointed leaders throughout the state. What is the North Dakota League of Cities?

Well, the North Dakota League of Cities, really, we're intent to, it's a nonprofit representing cities across the state. You know, we're made up of, I think, over 350 cities. The thing is that we also have park districts, so within city government, we also have park districts, and really, we're intended to represent cities, park districts, provide educational opportunities, and just provide general representation, research, and development for cities across the state of North Dakota.

When was it founded, sort of, what are the origins of it? Well, that was a great question. You know, I had to look up that myself, but, you know, we were founded in 1912, in September of that year.

The first meeting was in Grand Forks that year, and you know, it's hard to believe, 1912, pre-World War II and World War I. So we've had a long founding of over 100 years, and it's interesting to note at the first meeting, as I say, the more things change, the more they stay the same, really. The intent of the League of City being formed was to have a unified voice, and also for information sharing, from large cities to smaller cities.

And so, as we look at what we're doing today at the League of Cities, it's almost the same of what we've done, we said we would do in 1912. So I suspect if we're here 100 years from now, we will probably wanna have a unified voice, and communicate, and share information across the state of North Dakota.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

I've been told and understand implementing a strategic plan is a big goal for you, is that correct?

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

Sure, well, you know, we have a new executive director, relatively new, and Matt Gardner, he came from the state chamber, and so he's really reinvigorated cities across the state and our board, and so we really wanna further ensure our success, and we have lots of momentum at the League of Cities, and so we really wanna empower local leadership, continue to thrive as an organization, and really enhance our educational opportunities, and our advocacy throughout the state of North Dakota on behalf of cities, so we're really engaged in that.

Some of the specific things we're doing right now, we have elections coming up in June, local elections are held in June, so we're gearing up for that, both for appointed and elected officials, as we move forward, and really trying to enhance our educational opportunities, and then finally, you know, next year will be a legislative session, so we're gonna gear up for some advocacy, and continue to monitor interim committees, and really get engaged with looking forward to that January of 25, and a new session, and make sure that we're all engaged with our state elected officials, and what we're doing as city governments.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

What are the biggest challenges for the bigger cities, the larger populated areas?

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

You know, if you look at, you know, a lot of our challenges in North Dakota are similar, probably, to any town USA. You know, we have challenges with infrastructure, public safety, workforce development, and you know, when I say workforce development, that includes childcare, and all the things that we're working on, challenges with, you know, mental health, homelessness. When you work in city government, you know, you're really closest to the people, you're closest to the issues, and we have to face those, all those particular issues, and I think if you look at large and small cities, you know, it's probably more of a gradation of what they are, I think smaller cities have those same issues, and we're really fortunate as local government that we have such a great partner in the state of North Dakota, and all those things I just mentioned, from infrastructure to public safety, to workforce development, to homelessness, those are all partnered solutions that we're working on with the state of North Dakota, whether that's with the governor's office, or state agencies, or the North Dakota legislature, we really are, have a great partnership in trying to find solutions in all those areas.

What about the smaller towns, what are their challenges? As I mentioned, I think they have similar issues to us, but I think they have more specific issues regarding, you know, how do they attract workforce, how do they retain workforce, how can they find childcare, how can they keep economic development going, and you know, if you look at some of the larger cities, whether that's Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot, we certainly have some advantages to the smaller communities, we have more of a wherewithal, we have more resources, and that's the power of the League of Cities, is that we really wanna share and help all cities throughout the state, but because something will happen at a local government that's smaller, you know, maybe a grocery store is really important, maybe a convenience store is really important to maintain resilience in their community and some enhancements, whereas a larger city, you know, those aren't gonna be top of mind issues, so we really, as a part of a league, have to understand larger cities, medium cities, and smaller cities, what their needs are, so that we're meeting the needs for all communities throughout the state.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

What are some of the services that you provide to these cities?

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

Number one, you know, we wanna advocate on behalf of cities and really let state government and our other stakeholders know what's going on with the various communities, we wanna, the other large thing is education, and a lot of our communities really rely upon the League of delivering training, educational assistance, and then finally, you know, really being a resource, a day-to-day resource, whether it's policy development, researching various things that are going on, that's really intended on the League, and I think we have lots of positive, we've received lots of positive reinforcement from communities across the state that we're doing a good job, but again, as part of our strategic plan, we wanna make sure we're really enhancing that, because, you know, we have workforce challenges throughout the state of North Dakota and in our cities, and really, the League needs to be that glue to keep our communities engaged, and from leadership, enhanced with advocacy, and really educated, because we want everyone to succeed in North Dakota.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

Is everybody, every city automatically a member? How do they become a member of the North Dakota League?

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

You have to be a member, and you know, there is a fee to be a membership, we're a membership, largely a membership-driven organization and that's how we pay the bills and do all the various programming and advocacy and research and development, but you know, we have most of the cities in North Dakota are involved, and that's why we have, you know, over 350 cities, and that means it's just not the Fargo's and Grand Forks and Bensburg-Minot, there's lots of smaller cities that really make up the League and are the strength of the League of Cities of North Dakota.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

I understand that you have an upcoming spring workshop, can you tell us about that?

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

We do, we have a spring workshop, and this year it's gonna be in Minot, and we're really gonna focus on, I would say, really the glue of a lot, most cities are the city auditors, so there's gonna be a lot of discussion on city finances and all the things that city auditors do to keep cities moving from budgeting to reporting to running elections. We keep, you know, city halls functioning very well throughout the state, and then the other part is the elected officials are gonna do some elected official training and, you know, how best you can do to be a really effective elected official, and so those will be well-timed in advance of our June elections, and so we're trying to do both, you know, the day-to-day operation of our city auditors and also the elected officials that really provide the policy direction in our communities.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

Can you talk about If I Were Mayor essay contest? Yes. What's that about, who are you targeting, who are you asking to write these essays?

Well, it's for third and seventh graders.

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

We almost get 1,000 students that submit essays, but for both third and seventh, I think we had well over 60 schools that participated, and really, you know, as part of our educational engagement, most kids who grow up to be adults, they're gonna live in cities, and that's really gonna be their first touch with government, and we wanna make sure we capture that early, and part of the essay is, you know, what makes our city great, and if they were mayor, what would they do to enhance and make their cities better, and so we're really trying to engage young people along the way and get them involved in city government, have them have a better understanding in their communities.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

Do you have the opportunity to go out and visit with other cities and talk with them and see what they're all about?

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

You know, number one, we have a diverse board. We have six regions throughout the state, from small cities to larger cities. The other thing that we do, we mentioned the spring workshop that we're gonna do in Minot.

We have an annual conference. Every September 2, this year, it's going to be in Grand Forks. In June, we're gonna be having, you know, six sessions throughout the various regions and really engaging various regions regarding what's going on in their communities, things that we can do to improve the League of Cities, and really also gearing up for the upcoming legislative session.

How many staff do you have with the League of Cities? We have four staff members, so we have a small but mighty and terrific staff. You know, Matt is our relatively new executive director, came from the state chamber, and has really moved us forward.

He's been a great partner with other stakeholder groups. We have a deputy director, and Stephanie Dasinger-Eggebretson, and she's also our staff attorney, so we're really fortunate. I don't only have a deputy director, but she's our staff attorney, and when you work with various cities, you know, a lot of cities don't have city attorneys, and so she's really relied upon to provide assistance and guidance throughout the state of North Dakota.

She's been really great. We have a lady named Carissa Richter, who's our membership manager, and really is the go-to person to get things done in the organization, and has been there for some time, and is terrific. And then we have Jennifer McKelkey, who's our communications and educational manager.

So those are the four folks that get a lot of things done. We do have an engaged board, and so I would say we have more of a working board, too, and that's important, especially when you have four staff. The office is located in Bismarck, is where the league's office is, and is really a great center point, and with a great staff, and we do a lot of things with four members, so we're really fortunate to have the people we do.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

What about North Dakota's economic climate? What's it like, in your opinion, I guess? I think, really, we're on a time high,

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

and if you look back to the pandemic, and all the doubt that we had in our country, in our state, and, to be frank, in our world, and North Dakota's performed very well through the pandemic, and I think that helped us get out of the pandemic, and if you look at where we're at economically, gaining in population, I think we have a new record of population, and most of that population is in cities, which really is the economic driver of the state of North Dakota.

Most of the people in North Dakota live in cities, and then the other thing is, one of the indicators of economic health is our sales taxes is growing, growing throughout the state of North Dakota, growing in our cities, and it shows that we really are thriving now, coming out of this pandemic, and all the investments that we made in cities, and partnering with the state, really has paid off, because we've really created a lot of momentum in our state, we've diversified our economy, and I dare say, that really the strength of the state of North Dakota is cities, and because that's where a lot of the economic activity is taking place in North Dakota, and we're really proud to represent cities.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

What kind of city awards are given out each year? I understand you do some of that.

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

We do, yep. We recognize both appointed and elected officials, so appointed official would be, a lot of times, the local city auditor who's been there for some time, and done great work, they get recognized. Elected officials that have served, and given so much of their time, and energy, and talent, get recognized at our annual conference, and then also cities.

We do have a city of the year award, and at the last conference, this past September in Bismarck, the city of Gilby was recognized, and so that's a small community north, and a little bit east of Grand Forks, but they were recognized by all the main street things that they have done, and obviously Governor Burgum has been a big proponent of the main street initiative, and they really highlighted some of the great things that they're doing from some of the infrastructure development, their main street small businesses they were developing, and bringing back young families to live in Gilby, and so they were recognized, and it was a real proud moment for the small city of Gilby, and all that they're doing, and really revitalizing community, bringing young folks in, and who would have ever thought, you know a lot of times if you were, I grew up in the 80s in North Dakota, and people were fleeing North Dakota, and to be here in the 2020s, and people are moving back to small communities, and revitalizing Gilby really represented that as a great story.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

What is the leadership exchange program?

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

Well you know what we try to do, you know a lot of times you want a mentor, you know or at least you know, new people become appointed officials, you know like a city auditor, or you become an elected official, whether you're with a city council, commission, or mayor, and really that program is to align people, if they would like with experienced folks, that can provide them some guidance, and some thoughts, so that they can be as successful as possible, you know really going back to 1912, of really the goal was have a unified voice, but that secondary issue was, let's share information throughout the state, so that if somebody knows something, let's share that information, so that we don't all have to reinvent the wheel, we don't all have to have painful experiences, maybe there's a few experiences we can, painful experiences we can avoid, because others have gone before us, and so we're still doing that in 2024 now, what we were you know, espoused to do in 1912, so really that's intended to get people moving forward, and put them at ease that they're gonna be successful, and provide some guidance along the way.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

How does the league lobby, and interact with the state legislature? Yeah well we're,

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

you know we're really the voice of city government, and we're fortunate to have, really strong relationships with the governor's office, state agencies, and the North Dakota legislature, and so we're called upon to testify, whether it's Matt Gardner, as our executive director, or even board members, or cities across the state about how certain policies, procedures, funding formulas will impact cities, and provide that trusted word, and we really are proud, that we are the trusted organization, to speak on behalf of cities, we're really humbled and honored, that our state government respects us, what we're doing, and city government really appreciates what we're doing, and wants to really know our values, our opinion, whether it's testifying, at interim committees, or during the legislative session, or you know just getting phone calls, of how various things that they're thinking about, and how that would impact cities, and we've made a lot of strides working, over the last several years working the state, with various funding programs, whether that's transportation funding, water funding, other infrastructure funding, we've done a lot of partnerships, with the state of North Dakota, and it's really one of the advantages, that we have in North Dakota, that we can work with our state government, we have great partnerships, with the cities and states, and you know we're a large enough state, to get things done, but we're small enough to really engage, and get things done, so it's really a strategic advantage we have, in North Dakota.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

Todd we are out of time, so if people want more information, where can they go?

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

Please go to the website, North Dakota League of Cities, or ndlc.org, and you'll find all the information, and you can always simply call us, the number's on the website, and somebody will answer the call, and get you the answers that you need, and we thank a lot of city government, and that's our home.

John Harris, Prairie Pulse Host

Well Todd we thank you for joining us today.

Todd Feland, North Dakota League of Cities

Thank you for having me.

NOTE: This transcript was generated by AI. The audio of "Main Street" is the official record of the show.