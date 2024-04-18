Weather with John Wheeler; FM Symphony Orchestra; News and "Civil War"

Today's Segments:

Meteorologist John Wheeler

In an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show, host John Harris visits with WDAY meteorologist John Wheeler to get his reflections on the mild winter, climate change, and more. TAG: John Harris visiting with meteorologist John Wheeler. The Prairie Pulse television show can be seen Thursdays at 8 pm on Prairie Public.

FM Symphony Orchestra Concert: American Celebration

Masterworks 5 | American Celebration - The finale of the 2023 - 24 Concert season is this weekend, Saturday, April 20, 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 21, at 2 pm. We visit with long-time Music Director of the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Zimmerman.

Dave Thompson News Review

News director Dave Thompson updates us on the week in news, and reflects on the life of Lloyd Omdahl, a former North Dakota lieutenant governor and newspaper columnist, who died at age 93.

Matt's Movie Review - "Civil War"

Matt Olien reviews "Civil War," a movie that emerges as a stark, harrowing portrayal of a fractured America, capturing the chaotic essence of war through the lens of embattled journalists. Director Alex Garland blends visceral visuals and a tense narrative to craft a film that, while evading political specifics, powerfully conveys the horror and ambiguity of conflict.