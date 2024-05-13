Insights on Hearing, Hearing Aids, and Audiology With Dr. Kelcey Cushman

Better Hearing and Speech Month

Better Hearing and Speech Month is celebrated every May, it's organized by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association Today, we visit with Kelcey Cushman, AuD, CCC-A, F-AAA at her audiology practice to learn about hearing, hearing aides and all things audiology.

Robotic Weeding

Let's turn to this report from the expansive plains of Cheney, Kansas, an unusual trio of yellow, bug-like machines catches the eye as they navigate a barren, wintry field. These robotic weed cutters, developed by GreenField Robotics, traverse the landscape with a precision that mimics the natural world diminishing the need for herbicides as discussed in the Harvest Public Media report.

