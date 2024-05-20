AI Panel; Mindful Birding; Today's Lawns and Tom Isern talks "Rest Rooms"

Today's Segments:

Concordia College's Lorentzsen Center hosts 'AI Unveiled' with local experts on April 12 at Barry Auditorium, discussing AI's truths, myths, and future.

Amanda Booher from Audubon Great Plains discusses 'Mindful Birding,' advocating for a joyful, less competitive birding approach.

Tom Isern's Plains Folk Essay explores Progressive Era "rest rooms" for rural women, highlighting an ad from Fargo's de Lendrecie's store.

Harvest Public Meida discusses lawns with Michael Barnes of the University of Minnesota. What is the environmental impact of grass lawns? It is a topic that is often overlooked, yet strongly felt when highlighted.