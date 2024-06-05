DPI Candidate Jason Heitkamp ~ Rick Gion on Food Trucks ~ Edmore School Closing

Craig Blumenshine visits with Jason Heitkamp, as part of our series on candidates seeking election as North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidate

Craig Blumenshine

Jason, you previously served as a Richland County Commissioner, a city council member in Bottineau and Prairie Rose, and you were a member of the Richland County Job Development Authority.

How does that translate in you being the superintendent of public instruction?

Jason Heitkamp

Well, I'd like to add one more thing. I was a financial advisor, and I also farmed. And so through all of this stuff together, it transfers really well because the one thing that people don't talk about with this job is the dollars that are involved in the state land trust and the boards that are involved.

And so we do get people that are kind of stuck on the curriculum and stuff like that and the proficiency scores, but there's so much more to the job that people don't really talk about.

Craig Blumenshine

And we're going to get into a unique way that you want schools to be funded here in just a little bit, but I want to begin our discussion with a question about equity of education in the state. Can you tell me today that a child maybe in West Fargo has access to the same resources in schooling as someone in very rural North Dakota?

Jason Heitkamp

Well, you know, when I was growing up, I graduated in 1983. We had a thing called MnDAC, which they've changed it now to Southeast Tech, but we were able in our junior and senior year to get on a bus and go to Wapton and we could take classes in distributive education. We could take classes in auto mech, building trades, nursing.

And so I do believe that in this day and age, especially with the technology, that the kids should be able to get a lot accomplished if they know what they want to do. My daughter was actually able to take college credits in high school in Wyomere, North Dakota, which helped her to double major in less than four years when she got the NDSU.

Craig Blumenshine

What about facilities across the state? Is it your perception that they're equal or that some districts really have a challenge with their physical facilities, their physical infrastructure?

Jason Heitkamp

Well, I think every facility is unique. And I don't, you know, in Louisiana, for example, New Orleans, there's buildings that are 300 years old and are made out of wood. I was on the Richland County Historical Society as the president, and my job was I tried to save two different buildings in Wapiton because they were 100 years old and they needed to be torn down.

Nobody knew why, but they just needed to be torn down. I wasn't able to be successful with the one building, which was a shame because we had National Guard members from the Spanish-American War and the Philippine conflict that were able to get 10 Medals of Valor out of that place. And that place should have been saved.

But we did get to save the old fire hall, and it's a great place to go to.

Craig Blumenshine

In your eyes, what's the biggest challenge ahead for K-12 education here in North Dakota?

Jason Heitkamp

Well, we're right now on a worldly basis. I'll say worldly because I'm only used to national, but on a worldly basis, we rank 16th in math, 34th in science, and 9th in reading. They're using a lot of technology.

And I'm almost to the point where I believe, and a lot of studies are coming through right now saying that the technology should not be given to the kids for an extended period of time when they're under a certain age. They shouldn't have it for all day. They should have it for parts of the day and not for all day.

And we need, I call it survival skills. The other morning I got up, it was 2.30 in the morning and I had to get the Bismarck. I had a whole slate of interviews to do, and there was no power at the farm, none.

So you need to be able to dress and get ready and take off in the dark with no power. We've been out of power for over a week at a time at the farm when it was not below zero, but darn cold. And we need to be able to survive in things like that.

So I think everybody wants to give technology to everybody. I think our goal is to learn how technology and other sources can be used.

Craig Blumenshine

You've talked about property tax reductions, in fact eliminating property taxes to support education. Why is that a good idea?

Jason Heitkamp

Well I think that we should follow the Constitution. I have 10 ideas that I started with when I came into this race. And the first thing was not only teaching the North Dakota and the United States Constitution, but actually following it.

And the North Dakota Constitution says that the state shall provide education and that the state shall provide secondary education, which would be defined nowadays as post-secondary education with the ability of tuition. And so it also states that we cannot use property taxes to pay the expenses that the state has. So they've been given a mill levy, which I believe is unconstitutional, and it's 45-55% of your property tax bill, whether you rent or own.

And in some places in the state it's getting up to 60%. And so Kirsten Basler, our present superintendent, said when she started 12 years ago that the state was paying 60% of the education. Now today we're up to about 80%.

So we're not that far away from paying 100%. And that is what the Constitution calls for. I've also talked to people quite a bit about the fact that when you do go to post-secondary education there are buildings and maintenance provided.

There's food. There's housing. You pay it with tuition, obviously.

But K-12 is a priority, and I believe that the state should own the buildings and that our superintendent should try to educate the kids instead of working on bond issues or roof leaks.

Craig Blumenshine

So you're saying the state should also build and maintain buildings as well?

Jason Heitkamp

Absolutely. Absolutely. You know, we pay a lot of costs for architectural fees, pay a lot of money for bonding, pay a lot of money for maintaining the schools, things like that.

I believe that we could do it faster, easier, better if that was all at the DPI.

Craig Blumenshine

Where does the funding come from if we aren't assessing property taxes for people for education? Where's the difference?

Jason Heitkamp

Well, we do have $7 billion that's in a state land trust that was given to us at statehood by the federal government. We do have the Legacy Fund, which has $10 billion in it. There are a lot of funds out there, like the SIF Fund and everything like that, that the state has.

And they kind of tell you what you're getting for a return on the investment, but yet we don't really get to use the money. And so a lot of the smaller schools, like I have a school that was in District 26 when I was a senator, Oaks, North Dakota, they wanted to pass a bond to fix their school up. And the people cannot afford the property taxes.

So what I would like to see is I'd like to see using the land trust, I'd like to see using part of the Legacy Fund earnings. I would actually like to see a statewide sales tax because that would be a regressive tax, whereas the property tax right now is an inflationary tax and continues to go up. And it's not only hurting people who are retired.

It's starting to hurt people who are in the middle age part, say from 35 to 50 years old. It's hurting them. Does the state spend enough on education today?

The state, you will find on the DPI's website that the cost per pupil is anywhere from $14,000 to $22,000 per student. Now the strange part about that is, and I'm just going to bring up something here. The superintendents, one of the things a superintendent of public instruction is supposed to do is implement a uniform system of accounting, budgeting, and reporting school district data.

Now, like I said, you'll see a difference of $14,000 and $22,000 at two different parts on the DPI website. That's not a transparent figure. They should be the same, okay?

And I'm sorry I went off on a tangent there, but a lot of people feel it's either $11,000 or $15,000 or something like that. We actually have some schools that are $81,000 per pupil cost. Now that doesn't include the building, transportation, like buses, you know, activities.

I feel that we're supposed to provide education to the students. I think that we need to set up budgets, we need to look at them, and we need to provide the education.

Craig Blumenshine

Relative to teachers, are they adequately paid in the state of North Dakota?

Jason Heitkamp

Well, you know, it depends on who you talk to.

Craig Blumenshine

How about you? What do you think?

Jason Heitkamp

I don't, I think that we're going to have to assess it once I have the ability to assess it, okay? We find out, and I do have the numbers here, believe it or not. Nationwide, the average is $81,000.

Now in North Dakota, there's two different figures. One is $56,000 and one is $67,000. They haven't quite figured out which one it is.

But the living wage in North Dakota is $61,000 per person, all right? So we need to look at it and we need to figure it out. I know that there was an interview recently where they said, you know, the priority of the superintendent of public instruction was to make sure our teachers were paid, you know, properly and stuff.

But I don't know if you know this or not, but in the last year, the percentage increase in teacher pay was 0.76%. Now that's not 76%, that's 0.76%. Less than a percent. Yep. And so, you know, right there shows that we're not paying them properly and we need to make sure that they are being paid properly.

And that's one of my priorities.

Craig Blumenshine

We talked about teacher shortages off mic, and you have some maybe different thoughts about, do we have a teacher shortage here in North Dakota? Expand on your thoughts.

Jason Heitkamp

I graduated in 1983. We had 36 kids. At that point, we had one teacher for 18 kids.

Now we've, through the, excuse me, Truth in ND Education, which is a Facebook page, you can go out and you can look at every school district, 168 school districts, and you can see what the per pupil for teacher is. A lot of them around the 12, you know, one teacher per 12. You're talking about student-teacher ratios.

Correct. Correct. So a lot of them are, say, a one teacher to 12 students.

I know that Williston had some coming in at one teacher for 17 students. I'm not saying that in the future there isn't going to be a shortage of teachers, but at the present time, I need to look into it to see. Because a lot of these classes now, they have paras, they have teachers.

There's so many more people involved with classes than there was back in 1983. So I have to find out what their definition of a teacher shortage is. Is it paras?

Is it teachers? Is it people in the system that are coming up? And that's how I would answer the question.

Craig Blumenshine

Do you believe that the state is attracting young teachers at the rate that it needs to? In other words, is this still an attractive vocation for a young person to consider here in North Dakota?

Jason Heitkamp

When I worked in oil fields up in West Hope, and it said 40 below on the thermometer in your vehicle, it was 40 below. And so you go from extremes in temperatures to things like this. We need to do things to attract teachers.

There's no doubt about it. We need to keep the area safe. We have crime that's starting to expound in North Dakota.

We need to make sure that the crime is down. We need to make sure that there's things for people to do. And we need to pay them and make sure they're educated.

And so, you know, when you're saying how to attract the teachers, that's what we have to do. Because when it could be 105 degrees in the summer or 40 below in the wintertime, it takes a special person to want to live in North Dakota. And so we got to make sure that they want to live here.

Craig Blumenshine

Relative to private schools, it seems there are more and more as we move forward.

Jason Heitkamp

Well, the school board still sets the curriculum and does the hiring and firing. And so if that's how they want to feel, that's how they want to feel. But I said, so they still have the power to do that.

We are seeing that a lot of the lower cost per pupil and the better education comes from the parochial schools. We see a lot of students migrating to either homeschooling or parochial schools. I think that that is one thing that the superintendent is really going to have to work on, is how do we retain students in the public schools?

Because the last 12 years has not been easy on the kids in the schools. And we're losing kids to homeschooling and to parochial schools. So that's going to be a big subject.

Is that a concerning trend that you see? Well, I want to see kids get education, so it's not concerning on that end. What's your responsibility as state superintendent to a privately educated student?

Well, we have to make sure that for one thing, that they're being educated. One thing I got in trouble for early on in the race, I just answered a question with the truth. I was at the homeschool convention and I stated out loud that if you're going to accept money from the state, that it's going to come with strings.

I wanted them to know that. And one of the strings I was talking about was, if you say you're educating six kids and you're getting paid per student, we're going to have to come out and make sure that there are six kids there. I mean, I don't want to come look at your bathroom or your fridge or your oven or anything like that, but there have to be strings involved to make sure that the kids are getting the education.

Craig Blumenshine

I want to talk about school safety and mental health issues relative that students are facing today, perhaps that they didn't 20 years ago or so. Specifically, simple question, how should North Dakota middle schools and high schools deal with students' cell phones?

Jason Heitkamp

I think that, and the studies are coming out that says that smartphones should not be given to kids under a certain age. It's not good for them. And so I know a lot of teachers, or not a lot of teachers, but a lot of parents want to make sure that their kids have a cell phone in case there is a problem or something like that.

Now, we never had that growing up, just so you know. I mean, I never had my first cell phone until probably nine years after I got out of high school, all right? And so I understand where they're coming from.

I think that we're going to have to find a way to just give them like burner phones or something like that, and not the smartphones until they reach a certain age.

Craig Blumenshine

Enjoying our conversation with Jason Heitkamp, he's a candidate for the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. How about mental health, I guess, infrastructure within our schools? Are we able to meet students' needs today, since perhaps they are different from how they were when you and I went to school?

Jason Heitkamp

Well, years ago, if you got in trouble, they told your parents, and your parents believed you or believed the school that you were in trouble, and then they took care of it, okay? Nowadays we actually have schools that tell the parents that the kids were in trouble, and some of the parents don't want to believe that Johnny or Susie caused trouble, okay? We have to find a way, because right now, teachers need to educate and not instill values that should be found at home.

We're finding a lot of agendas out there where teachers are supposed to co-parent with the parents. We can't do that. We can't do that.

The training for discipline has to start at home. We can't start it when they get into school, because by then they're already five, six years old. What happened previous to that?

I never had a daycare when I was growing up. My mom died when I was two and a half. I had to spend every day with my dad on the farm.

There was no daycare. There was no babysitter. There was nothing.

It was me and him, and we farmed. And I learned to respect him, and he learned to respect me, and that's what we need to do as a family, again.

Craig Blumenshine

Jason, I want to ask you about libraries and schools. There's been a lot of talk about libraries and books in schools, and what's your vision of the role of school libraries in promoting literacy and learning?

Jason Heitkamp

Well, I can tell you what. My dad never came to a library with me when I was a kid, just so you know. The only library I knew was in our school, until years later I actually found out about the Fargo Library.

It had to do with Wi-Fi, so a lot of times I would go spend time when I was in town here doing financial planning at the library so I had Wi-Fi, okay? There's a lot of uses for the library. In the last session of the Senate House in North Dakota, they had the library bill.

It kind of got convoluted because a lot of people felt that they wanted to ban books or burn books, all right? I don't believe that any book has been burned since that law was passed, or that any book was banned. They were put into sections where if the parents wanted to come in with the child and they wanted a certain book that they could take it out, but it was not to be given out to kids that were younger than a certain age, all right?

The reason I bring this up and the reason I explained it so well is we actually have a candidate for superintendent of public instruction who in the last 10 days has said on two different interviews that he's going to take curriculum and he's going to make a big bonfire with it and burn it. That is something that I will never do, okay? That's something I don't think our present superintendent of public instruction would do.

It's scary to hear something like that.

Craig Blumenshine

Jason, we have about a minute left. Why are you the best qualified candidate for the office of superintendent of public instruction?

Jason Heitkamp

Well, if you look at the whole definition for the superintendent of public instruction, you're going to see a lot of things in there. You're going to see boards. You're going to see dollars that are invested.

You're going to see where you have to appoint somebody to a board. You have to know this, that, and the other thing. A lot of people like to get bogged down in the curriculum, but there are many people that work at DPI already that know about curriculum, all right?

And so I want to be the one that actually works on the things that people don't talk about. Going back to the Constitution, you know, I talked about increasing graduation rates, decreasing administrative costs, renegotiating interstate education programs. I mean, a lot of people don't even know that we work with the state of Minnesota and North Dakota on programs like that.

And the last thing is healthy lifestyles. We've really started to see a lot of people coming out, talking about the processed foods and stuff like that, and I want to make sure that there is a curriculum so that kids can learn at a young age about the benefits of processed foods and the detriments of processed foods so that they can live a healthy lifestyle.

Craig Blumenshine

Jason Heidkamp. He's one of four nonpartisan candidates for the office of state superintendent of public instruction. Jason, thanks for joining us on Main Street.

Thank you very much.