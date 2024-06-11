Live Tales; Isern Essay; and Wayne Salter, HHS Commissioner

Today's Segments

The first new show is this Thursday at The Cellar. Doors open at 6:30 PM. We have a lovely conversation on the power of storytelling and building connection with Laurie Baker and Stacy Nicholson, two ladies bringing back "The Tell."

We'll also hear from renowned historian Tom Isern as he presents his latest Plains Folk essay, "A Background of Forest and Farm," offering a reflective and poignant look at our regional heritage.

Additionally, we sit down with HHS Commissioner Wayne Salter to discuss critical updates on Medicaid coverage renewal, the first-ever HHS Business Plan, and North Dakota's efforts to become the healthiest state in the nation. Commissioner Salter will shed light on how the Department of Health and Human Services is working to uphold public trust and support the state's ambitious health vision.