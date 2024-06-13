U.S. - Canada Regional Relations; News; Movies; Poetry and Butterflies

Today's Segments:

In an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show, host Matt Olien interviews Beth Richardson, the Canadian Consul General based in Minneapolis. She represents Canada in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The show airs Thursdays at 8 PM, and past episodes are available on the Prairie Public YouTube channel.

Butterfly Farms - with a decline in pollinator species over the past 25 years due to habitat loss, chemical use, and climate change, butterflies, which capture public attention, serve as a gateway to learning about habitat preservation. Anna Pope from Harvest Public Media discusses how butterfly breeders and farms contribute to these efforts.

News Director Dave Thompson provides a review of the latest news.

Prairie Public's movie critic, Matt Olien, reviews the film "Songs of Earth."

From Studio 47, Irish poet and former Corrymeela Community leader Pádraig Ó Tuama explores themes of identity, survival, and conflict in his writing. His poem "Enjoy Your Pint" reflects the complexities of Northern Ireland's sectarian divisions, drawing from his experiences growing up in Cork and his background in Divinity and Theology.

