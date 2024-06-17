Women as Pastoral Leaders; Young Authors; Music From our Childhood; Tom Isern
Today's Segments:
- Women as Priests: Pastor Danni Dunasky from Horace Lutheran Church discusses her experiences and challenges as a woman priest. She shares her insights in light of the recent Southern Baptists' vote, which, despite failing, sought to amend the constitution to state that 'only men' could be affirmed or employed 'as any kind of pastor or elder as qualified by Scripture.' Pastor Dunasky provides a personal perspective on what it means to serve a congregation as a woman.
- Youth Author Lindsey Undlin: High school junior Lindsey Undlin, an emerging author, talks about her journey in writing and publishing two novels, "Stolen" (2022) and "Spiral" (2023). Lindsey shares her inspirations, the creative process behind her works, and how she balances her academic life with her passion for writing.
- Plains Folk Essay by Tom Isern - "The Justice Book": Esteemed essayist Tom Isern presents his latest work, "The Justice Book," as part of his "Plains Folk" series.
- Melanie Popejoy: In this excerpt from The Great American Folk Show, host Tom Brosseau sits down with Melanie Popejoy for an engaging and heartfelt conversation. Melanie, known for her contributions to the arts and education, shares her experiences and insights. The interview covers her career, her passion for folk music, and her efforts to promote and preserve cultural heritage. Brosseau is reminded of music from his childhood.