Juneteenth:

We celebrate Juneteenth—a powerful celebration of freedom and resilience, and a poignant reminder of the triumph over oppression and the ongoing journey toward equality. We present a special Juneteenth episode from the acclaimed "No Small Endeavor Podcast" with host Lee C. Camp. This episode features three prominent Black voices on the issue of race. Fred Gray shares his experiences as Martin Luther King Jr.'s lawyer during the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Willie James Jennings explores the religious and cultural origins of racism. The late James Lawson, architect of the civil rights movement, explains how he and other leaders came to believe that non-violent protest was the only way to effectively desegregate the nation.