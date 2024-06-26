Presidential Debate Preview; July 4th Foods; Zandbroz Variety

Today's Segments:

Presidential Debate Preview

We delve into the current state of the presidential campaign with insights from Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane, Professor of U.S. History and the Lowman Walton Chair of Theodore Roosevelt Studies at Dickinson State University. Dr. Cullinane previews the upcoming presidential debate, offering expert analysis on what to expect and the key issues at play.

Zandbroz Variety

We also bid farewell to Zandbroz Variety, a beloved store that has been a cornerstone of downtown Fargo since 1991. Co-host Ashley Thornberg catches up with co-founder Greg Danz during the store's final days. Greg reflects on the journey of Zandbroz Variety, which has been more than just a store; it has been a community hub where authors, musicians, and locals gathered to enjoy artisan goods and an extensive selection of books. We share the store's rich history, its impact on the community, and the passionate couple at the heart of its success.

Prairie Plates with Rick Gion

Additionally, with the 4th of July just around the corner, Rick Gion brings us a special edition of Prairie Plates. Rick grills up a festive and delicious holiday spread, perfect for celebrating Independence Day with family and friends. Join us for a mouth-watering segment that will inspire your own holiday menu.