Main Street

Prairie Composting; Matt Olien's Movie Review; Dave Thompson & The News

Published July 3, 2024 at 2:34 PM CDT
Today's Segments:

Prairie Composting Services
In the United States, 92 billion pounds of food are wasted annually, equivalent to 145 billion meals and worth over $473 billion. Composting is an option but can be challenging in neighborhoods or apartments. Today, we learn about Prairie Compost Services, which offers a solution by picking up your food scraps and delivering the composted finished product.

This Week's News
Dave Thompson reviews this week's news.

Movie Review
Matt Olien, Prairie Public's movie critic, reviews "Horizon: An American Saga Chapter One." P.S. - He doesn't like Kevin Costner's newest endeavor.

