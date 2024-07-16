Sara Otte Coleman Talks Tourism; Brian Freeman & "The Bourne Shadow"

Today's Segments:

Sara Otte Coleman - North Dakota Tourism

Sara Otte Coleman discusses the latest report revealing North Dakota's tourism industry reached new heights in 2023 with a record-breaking 25.6 million visitors and an impressive $3.3 billion in spending. She delves into the contributing factors behind this significant growth, the various attractions drawing visitors to the state, the challenges her department faces, and the overall impact on North Dakota's economy and development.

Author Brian Freeman - "The Bourne Shadow"

Renowned Minnesota author Brian Freeman continues the legacy of Jason Bourne in his latest spy novel, "The Bourne Shadow." In this thrilling installment, the legendary spy, still struggling with memory loss, embarks on a perilous journey across France and Germany to piece together his past. As he uncovers fragments of his identity, Bourne faces the moral dilemma of whether his lethal skills are being used for good or evil. Freeman provides insights into the novel's intricate plot and character development. "The Bourne Shadow" is available today.