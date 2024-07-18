UND and Wind Turbine Recycling; Matt and the movie MaXXXine; Dave's News Review

Today's Segments:

Recycling Wind Turbine Blades:

UND scientists and engineers will partner with Idaho National Laboratory to conduct groundbreaking research on recycling wind turbine blades. Professor Surojit Gupta of UND's Mechanical Engineering department has been awarded a $3.7 million grant to study the feasibility of this important initiative. With the rise in wind power development, the findings could have significant implications for sustainability and renewable energy practices.

Controlling Disruptive Plants:

Controlling disruptive plants from faraway places has become a nonstop part of the job for many Midwest ranchers, park workers, and homeowners. Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports for Harvest Public Media on policy changes meant to help manage these invasive species. Tune in to hear how these efforts are shaping the landscape and the challenges faced by those on the front lines.

Matt Olien Movie Review - MaXXXine:

Prairie Public's esteemed movie critic, Matt Olien, shares his insights and critiques on the latest films. In this episode, he reviews "MaXXXine," delving into its themes, performances, and cinematic impact. Don't miss his expert analysis and recommendations for movie enthusiasts.

Dave News Review:

Stay informed with News Director Dave Thompson as he provides a summary of the latest news. Covering a wide range of topics, Dave's in-depth analysis and experienced perspective ensure you're up to date with the most important developments and stories from around the region and beyond.