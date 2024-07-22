Michael Patrick Cullinane on the Presidential Race; Arlene Krulish is a Bush Fellow

Today's Segments:

Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane on the Presidential Race

Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane, Professor of U.S. History and the Lowman Walton Chair of Theodore Roosevelt Studies at Dickinson State University, provides insights into the current status of the presidential campaign. He discusses the aftermath of President Biden removing himself from the race and the Republican convention, including President Trump surviving an assassination attempt.

Arlene Krulish is a Bush Fellow

Arlene Krulish, a recipient of this year's Bush Foundation Fellowship, shares her dedication to improving healthcare access and reducing drug addiction on reservations. She speaks with Ashley Thornberg about her plans to use her fellowship to become a nurse practitioner and make a positive impact in her community.

