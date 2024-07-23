Strand on Youth Sports; Danduran on Youth and Social Media

Today's Segments:

Brad Strand, a professor at North Dakota State University, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing physical, mental, and social wellness over competition and winning in youth sports. His research, published in Routledge Sports Studies, highlights the need for coaches and parents to focus on the overall well-being of young athletes.

Allana Danduran discusses the Surgeon General's recent recommendations on social media usage, addressing the impact on youth and the importance of mindful and balanced online engagement. She offers hints to parents who are struggling with their kids and social media issues.

