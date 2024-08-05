America's New Citizen Johan Van Aarde; W. Scott Olsen's 6/7 Project

Today's Segments

Johan Van Aarde becomes an American Citizen

Johan Van Aarde, who moved to North Dakota from South Africa, experienced his first baseball game at the FM RedHawks recent game against the Sioux Falls Canaries. In a special ceremony, he also became a U.S. citizen at the ballpark, marking a significant milestone in his life.

Scott Olsen 6|7 Project

Photographer W. Scott Olsen explores the world between 6 and 7 am in his 6|7 Project. He visits with Ashley Thornberg to discuss what inspired this unique photographic journey and what he has discovered during his early morning explorations.

Poetry from Studio 47

Patrick Hicks brings us poetry from Studio 47, featuring the work of Sarah Henning's 'Through a Glass Darkly.' Henning's Midwest roots shape her unique perspective and voice. The original poem that Patrick reads contains language that has been modified for this broadcast with Henning's approval. For the unedited version, visit the Poetry from Studio 47 website.

Harvest Public Media - Ag Housing

Ag Housing: Agricultural workers often struggle to find adequate, affordable places to live. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a program to help fund affordable Off-Farm Worker housing across the country. However, as Rae Solomon reports for Harvest Public Media and the Midwest Newsroom, housing is increasingly out of reach for the very people it's intended to help.