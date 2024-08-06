UJ Athletics Heads to NCAA Div. II; Natural North Dakota; Gun Violence Prevention

Today's Segments:

Austin Hieb, the Director of Athletics at the University of Jamestown. He discusses the university's transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II Athletics, explaining what this significant move means for the school and its athletic programs.

Chuck Lura takes us on a journey through the rangelands of North Dakota, explaining the significance of recognizing different ecological sites. He highlights the diversity in plant communities, productivity, and suitability for grazing and wildlife habitats, uncovering the intricate beauty and complexity of these natural landscapes in the Natural North Dakota essay.

'Conversations on Health Care' recorded at Aspen Ideas: Health. Hosts Margaret Flinter and Mark Masselli speak with Gregory Jackson, deputy director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Jackson shares insights from his presentation on tackling gun violence, offering a glimpse into the strategies being discussed at the highest levels of government.