The Current Presidential Race with Dr. Cullinane; Movies and News

Today's Segments:

Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane, a presidential scholar from Dickinson State University, recalls Aug. 8, 1974 when President Nixon resigned 50 years ago and provides an in-depth analysis of the latest developments in the 2024 race for the White House. He shares his insights on Kamala Harris' selection of a running mate and other key political strategies shaping the election.

Matt Olien offers his reviews of the films "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Musica," discussing their plotlines, performances, and overall impact on audiences. He provides a critical evaluation of both movies, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses.

News Director Dave Thompson rounds out the show with a review of the latest headlines, covering significant news events and providing context and commentary on current affairs.

