Don Kinzler’s fall garden tips; Iconic sunflower; ARPA-H’s bold health initiatives

Today’s Segments:

We visit the beautiful home gardens of Don Kinzler, a horticulture expert and extension agent at North Dakota State University. Don provides valuable advice on how to prepare your lawn and garden for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. His practical tips are perfect for anyone looking to maintain a vibrant and healthy garden year-round.

Dr. Renee Wegrzyn, the Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). Dr. Wegrzyn shares her insights on the agency's groundbreaking initiatives aimed at transforming scientific research into real-world health solutions, with a particular emphasis on women’s health and cancer. Her conversation with hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter on the Conversations on Health Care Podcast highlights the innovative approaches ARPA-H is taking to tackle some of the most pressing health challenges of our time.

The rich history and enduring presence of the common sunflower in North Dakota is explored as Chuck Lura takes us on a journey through the late summer landscape, where this iconic plant thrives along gravel roads and in vast fields. From its early use by Native American tribes to its significant role in modern agriculture, the sunflower’s story is one of resilience and cultural importance. This segment of Natural North Dakota offers a deep appreciation for one of the most recognizable symbols of the Great Plains.

