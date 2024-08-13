North Dakota's Economy; Grafton Community Mural; Tom Isern & Grass Widows

Today's Segments:

An in-depth analysis of the regional economy with Dr. Bryon Parman, an Assistant Professor and Agricultural Finance Specialist. Dr. Parman provides insights into how our local economy is performing relative to the national landscape, particularly in light of the latest reports on jobs, inflation, and unemployment rates. The Ag economy is his emphasis.

We take you to Grafton, where the community is preparing for a special celebration this Thursday to unveil a new mural. We highlight the collaborative spirit of Grafton and the significance of public art in bringing communities together with

Lastly, Tom Isern delivers another thought-provoking "Plains Folk Essay," this time focusing on the often-overlooked stories of "Grass Widows"—women on the prairies of the late 19th and early 20th centuries whose husbands were absent, divorced, or missing. Isern discusses how these women were depicted in local stories, frequently cast in a negative light by newspapers that ignored the shared responsibility of their male counterparts. The essay sheds light on the cultural and social dynamics of the time, offering a nuanced perspective on the challenges these women faced.