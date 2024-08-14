Lake Food with Rick Gion; The Taylor Opera House is Saved

Today's segments:

NOTE: Today's over-the-air broadcast of "Main Street" featured a segment on the women pilots, known as WASPs, who flew during World War II. Due to licensing restrictions, that segment is not included in this podcast.

In his latest edition of Prairie Plates, Rick Gion highlights the delicious foods perfect for enjoying with family and friends at the lake.

The Taylor Opera House in Taylor, North Dakota, a historic building was originally constructed in 1913. The community, led by a dedicated group of residents, successfully preserved the opera house, maintaining its charm and historical significance, including a unique collection of signatures from performers dating back to the early 20th century.

