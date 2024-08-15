Cancer in Younger North Dakotans; Twisters; News

Today's Segments:

The show takes us to Essentia Health's Cancer Clinic in Fargo, where we explore the concerning trend of rising cancer cases among younger Americans and investigate whether North Dakota is experiencing a similar increase. Through conversations with oncologists Dr. Bassim Kobrossy and Dr. David Schwartz, we delve into the possible causes of this rise and discuss potential strategies to address it.

In another segment, Prairie Public's Danielle Webster reports on the severe weather activity of 2024, highlighting the over 1,200 confirmed tornadoes reported so far this year. This uptick in tornadoes may be reigniting interest in the region commonly known as 'Tornado Alley.'

Matt Olien reviews the 2024 movie 'Twisters.'

Dave Thompson, Prairie Public's News Director, reviews this weeks news.

