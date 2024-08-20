Orloff and "The Genius of Empathy"; Scott Nelson's Aviator Paintings

Today's Segments:

Dr. Judith Orloff, a board-certified psychiatrist and bestselling author, talks about her new book, "The Genius of Empathy." Dr. Orloff shared insights on how empathy can be a transformative tool in emotional healing and discussed the integration of traditional medical practices with spiritual approaches, drawing on her experiences on the UCLA Psychiatric Clinical Staff.

North Dakota artist Scott Nelson, talks about his paintings of World War II aviators that are displayed at the Dakota Territory Air Museum. One of his notable pieces, which includes the "Our Baby" nose art on a B-17 bomber, was highlighted for its adoption into the Apple TV series "Masters of the Air," showcasing the lasting impact of Nelson's work on contemporary media.

