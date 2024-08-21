David Steinman and Raising Healthy Kids; VAFest Aug. 22; Indigenous Foods

Today's Segments:

Toxins on Tap - David Steinman, an award-winning environmental journalist, discusses hidden chemical toxins in everyday products and the implications for public health. His work is highlighted along with his book, "Raising Healthy Kids: Protecting Your Children from Hidden Chemical Toxins."

VAFest Aug. 22 - The Veterans Affairs of Fargo is hosting a Summer VetFest outreach event on August 22nd, 2024, at the Healing Garden, VA Hospital on 2101 Elm Street N. This event, begging at 4 p .m., aims to assist veterans with healthcare enrollment, toxic exposure screenings, and other services. It represents a significant outreach effort following the expansion of VA health care eligibility under the PACT Act, benefiting veterans from various combat zones.

Prairie Plates - Indigenous Foods - The segment features Rick discussing local Indigenous foods, emphasizing the culinary traditions and contributions of Indigenous communities to local cuisine. Rick visits Tee's Tacos.