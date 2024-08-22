Jason Orloske's long bike ride; Raw Milk; Matt & Inside Out 2; Dave & the news

Today's Segments:

Jason Orloske - Day Across MN

Jason Orloske recently completed his second Day Across Minnesota (DAMn), an intense 240+-mile endurance cycling race. This event challenges participants to navigate Minnesota's gravel roads from midnight to midnight, starting in Gary, South Dakota, and finishing in Hager City, Wisconsin. Jason talks about his ride and preparation.

Harvest Public Media - Raw Milk

Raw milk has been gaining popularity across various states, with over 30 states allowing its sale in some form. Despite its popularity, there are significant health risks associated with consuming unpasteurized milk. Recently, concerns have intensified due to an outbreak of bird flu in dairy cattle, posing new health risks for those consuming and producing raw milk. Harvest Public Media's Skyler Rossi explores the implications of these developments for the raw milk industry and its consumers.

Matt Olien Movie Review - Inside Out 2

Matt Olien, Prairie Public's movie critic, reviews "Inside Out 2." Olien's insights provide viewers with a deeper understanding of the film's impact and artistic merit.

Dave Thompson's News Review

News Director Dave Thompson offers a review of recent news events. Thompson's review helps listeners stay informed about significant developments in a concise and accessible format.