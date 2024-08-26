Update: The Presidential Race; HHS Commissioner Wayne Salter

Today's Segments:

In this episode of "Presidential Update," Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane, a presidential scholar from Dickinson State University, provides an in-depth analysis of the latest developments in the 2024 race for the White House. With the Republican and Democratic Conventions now concluded, Dr. Cullinane offers his expert insights on the strategies and dynamics of both political parties as they gear up for the upcoming election.

HHS Commissioner Wayne Salter talks about significant advancements in healthcare administration within North Dakota. Commissioner Salter details the successful completion of Medicaid coverage renewals, introduces the first-ever HHS Business Plan, and elaborates on the steps the Department of Health and Human Services is taking to fulfill its vision of making North Dakota the healthiest state in the nation. This discussion highlights the state’s efforts in fostering public trust and implementing effective health policies.

