Varner Visits Every ND Town and City; Collins on Health Care

Today's Segments:

Seth Varner or Wandermore Publishing embarks on a unique journey to visit every town and city in North Dakota, turning the concept of everyday road trips into an epic adventure. Varner's exploration highlights the beauty and diversity found within his home state, proving that you don't need to travel far to experience something extraordinary.

Dr. Francis Collins discusses the promising partnership between music therapists and neuroscientists. He explains how music can significantly improve the lives of patients with conditions such as Parkinson's disease, autism, chronic pain, PTSD, and dementia. By using data and communication and studying music's impact on brain circuitry, Dr. Collins aims to develop innovative therapies to help ease the symptoms of these challenging conditions. The episode, hosted by Mark Masselli and Margret Flinter, underscores the power of exploration—both geographically and scientifically.