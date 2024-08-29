Lawn and Garden Prep for Fall; Matt Reviews "Blink Twice" & Dave has the News

Today's Segments:

Don Kinzler Gets Our Lawn and Garden Ready for Cold Weather Ahead

We re-air our recent conversation with Don Kinzler, an extension agent at North Dakota State University with extensive expertise in horticulture. Don welcomes us back to his stunning home gardens, where he provides invaluable advice on how to prepare your lawns and gardens for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. He discusses best practices for maintaining garden health as the weather changes, including tips on pruning, fertilizing, and protecting plants from harsh winter conditions. Don's passion for gardening shines through as he shares practical and insightful strategies to keep your outdoor spaces vibrant year-round.

Matt Olien Movie Review - "Blink Twice"

Prairie Public's resident movie critic, Matt Olien, offers his expert analysis and review of the film "Blink Twice." In this segment, Matt delves into the film's narrative, direction, and performances, providing viewers with a comprehensive look at what makes this movie worth watching—or not. Whether you're a casual moviegoer or a film enthusiast, Matt's thoughtful critique will help you decide if "Blink Twice" should be added to your must-watch list.



Dave's News Review

News Director Dave Thompson takes a deep dive into the major news stories of the week in this segment. Dave's review covers a range of topics, offering his insights and analysis on the most important events and developments that have taken place.

