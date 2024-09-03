Stories of Place: Select Recent Acquisitions ND Art Museum; Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline

Today's Segments

From Harvest Public Media, delves into a proposed Midwestern pipeline project by Summit Carbon Solutions that could become the largest carbon capture and sequestration initiative in the world. The project plans to capture CO2 emissions from ethanol plants across five states and store it deep underground in North Dakota. Supporters argue that this could strengthen the ethanol industry and open it to new markets. However, despite clearing a significant regulatory hurdle in Iowa, the project faces challenges in other states. Harvest Public Media's Rachel Kramer provides an in-depth report on the project's potential and the controversies surrounding it.

We travel to the North Dakota Museum of Art, where the exhibition "Stories of Place: Select Recent Acquisitions" showcases a wide range of recently acquired artworks, including collage, sculpture, photography, painting, and quilts. The exhibition invites reflection on the diverse meanings of 'place' in visual arts and storytelling. Place, as a concept, serves as a wellspring for human and non-human relations, a site where stories are shaped, memories are stored, and imagination flourishes, offering rich terrain for artists to explore and express their experiences. A reception is planned for Sept. 5, 2024.

