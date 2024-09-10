Fargo VA Breaks Ground on New Mental Health Facility; Brian Freeman and "Break Every Rule"

Today's Segments:

Fargo VA - Mental Health

In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month, the Fargo VA has initiated the construction of a new mental health facility. This significant expansion aims to enhance the care and support provided to veterans, addressing the growing need for mental health services in the region.

Author Brian Freeman

Best-selling author Brian Freeman joins former Main Street co-host Ashley Thornberg to discuss his latest thriller, Break Every Rule. The novel explores the tension and drama that unfold when secrets from the past resurface, threatening not just the protagonist, but their entire family. Freeman delves into the themes of consequences, betrayal, and the darker sides of human nature in this gripping conversation.