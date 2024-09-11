Cullinane on Presidential Debate; Isern "Come All You Girls;" Bismarck Street Fair

Today's Segments:

2024 Presidential Race and Debate

Presidential scholar Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane from Dickinson State University provides an in-depth analysis of the 2024 race for the White House. He offers insights on both political parties, highlighting key moments from last night's Presidential Debate and discussing the implications for the upcoming election.

Bismarck Street Fair Preview

Prairie Plates host Rick Gion and special guest Dawn Kopp offer a delicious preview of this weekend's Bismarck Downtowners' Street Fair. They highlight some of the food and vendors to expect, giving listeners a taste of what’s to come at one of the city’s most anticipated events.

Leap Year Courtship Traditions

Dr. Tom Isern, in his Plains Folk Essay, explores early 20th-century leap year courtship on the Great Plains. He delves into the playful tradition where women were encouraged to take the initiative in love, with folk ballads humorously calling out eligible bachelors in prairie towns.