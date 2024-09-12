Roxie's Place Photography; News Review; Beetlejuice Beetlejuice; Water

Today's Segments

Roxanne Westman, a talented North Dakota landscape photographer, invites viewers to explore the natural beauty of North Dakota and Minnesota through her work with Roxie's Place Photography Studio. Her stunning photos include breathtaking images of countryside landscapes, the North Dakota Badlands, Lake Superior, wild horses, the Milky Way, and Minnesota's woods and lakes and much more. Roxanne specializes in fine art prints, offering framed and unframed options, as well as canvas and metal prints.

Reporter Danielle Webster offers a review of current events, bringing viewers up to date on the latest developments.

Movie critic, Matt Olien, reviews the classic film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," providing his expert insights into the film's appeal and enduring popularity.

Harvest Public Media highlights the increasing tensions around water supply in the Midwest. As climate change and growing demand strain vital water sources like the Missouri River, states, tribes, and stakeholders are vying for control of this precious resource. Projects like North Dakota's Red River Valley Water Supply are intensifying these conflicts, making water management a critical issue for the region's future.