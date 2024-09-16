Bell: Voting: The Ultimate Act of Resistance; Deatherage and Brosseau; Studio 47

Today's Segments:

Interview with Richard C. Bell

Richard C. Bell is a prominent voting rights advocate and trial attorney. Bell discusses his timely book, "Voting: The Ultimate Act of Resistance," where he emphasizes the critical importance of voter participation in shaping democracy. The conversation covers the intricacies of voter registration across 49 states, highlighting the challenges and barriers that potential voters may face. Bell introduces his educational video series available at VotingForBeginners.com, designed to guide Americans through the voting process. This segment serves as a call to action, encouraging citizens to engage actively in the electoral process as a form of resistance and empowerment.

Erik Deatherage Interviews Tom Brosseau

Prairie Public's Program Manager, Erik Deatherage, interviews musician and host of "The Great American Folk Show," Tom Brosseau. This excerpt from the show offers a heartfelt dialogue about Brosseau's deep-rooted connections to North Dakota and the enchanting allure of his hometown, Grand Forks. Brosseau shares personal anecdotes and reflections on how the mystical qualities of Grand Forks have profoundly influenced his music and storytelling. The segment includes an original song by Brosseau about the 1997 flood in Grand Forks.

Tony Hoagland's "Dickhead"

A presentation from Studio 47 spotlighting Tony Hoagland's evocative poem, "Dickhead." This piece captures the quintessential experience of adolescence, encapsulating the turmoil, confusion, and self-discovery that characterize teenage years.