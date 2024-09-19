UND Center for Innovation Turns 40; Olien Reviews 'Reagan'; News With Webster

Today's Segments:

UND Center for Innovation - Amy Whitney

Amy Whitney, Director of the University of North Dakota’s Center for Innovation, joins the show to discuss the center's history and impact as it celebrates its 40th anniversary. She highlights the upcoming celebratory event on Tuesday, September 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cloud 9 Events. The conversation delves into the center’s role in supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, and the broader North Dakota business ecosystem. Whitney also shares insights on the center's plans for the future, new initiatives, and how it has fostered innovation over the past four decades.

Matt Olien Movie Review - "Reagan"

Prairie Public's movie critic, Matt Olien, reviews the new film "Reagan," a biographical drama about the 40th U.S. president. Despite the film's negative reception from critics, Olien notes that it has garnered significant praise from general audiences. He examines the film’s strengths and weaknesses, touching on performances, historical accuracy, and the overall narrative.

Danielle Webster News Review

News reporter Danielle Webster reviews the latest happenings from Prairie Public's news room.