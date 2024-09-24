Being Human and Working in the Age of AI; Empathy

Today's Segments:

AI Conference

Dr. Mark R. Hagerott, Chancellor of the North Dakota University System, delves into the upcoming Sept. 26 conference in Valley City, titled "Being Human and Working in the Age of AI." He explores the challenges and opportunities AI presents for the workforce and higher education.

Empathy

Dr. Judith Orloff, a board-certified psychiatrist and bestselling author, discusses her latest book, "The Genius of Empathy." Drawing from her experience on UCLA's Psychiatric Clinical Staff, Dr. Orloff highlights how empathy serves as a powerful tool for emotional healing and integrates traditional medicine with spiritual practices.