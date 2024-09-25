© 2024
Main Street

Dr. Gregory Jantz and Anticipatory Trauma; Prairie Plates and Oktoberfest!

Published September 25, 2024 at 4:21 PM CDT
Today's Segments:

Dr. Gregory Jantz, founder of "The Center: A Place of Hope," discusses anticipatory trauma and its impact on individuals. He explains what anticipatory trauma is, identifying key indicators that someone might be experiencing it, and offers guidance on what to do if they realize they are affected. Jantz also highlights a free quiz available to help individuals recognize signs of anticipatory trauma, especially in relation to anxiety and fear about future events.

In Prairie Plates, Rick Gion shares details about various Oktoberfest celebrations happening in the area. He discusses the traditions, food, and beverages that make Oktoberfest a unique cultural event and highlights some of the best places to experience these festivities locally.

